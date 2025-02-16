Ireland, Barbara Jean



Barbara Jean Ireland passed away on February 11, 2025, in Petersburg, Virginia. Barbara was born on August 30, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio. She was one of four siblings who grew up in the suburbs of Urbana and Hamilton and attended the Methodist church. Barbara built a life marked by a devotion to God, family, and her dear animals. She enjoyed a successful career at Ohio Casualty Insurance Company. Over seventy family members knew her as their beloved Aunt Barbara. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Howard Ireland and Ruby Neal Ireland; her brothers, Neil Ireland and Carl Steven Ireland; and her nephew, Randy Hammel. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Ireland Hammel; her nephews, Patrick Ireland, Craig Ireland, Ralph Ireland, Core Samuel Ireland, Michael Ireland, and Bryan Hammel; and nieces, Janet Ireland Franz and Barbara Ireland Hobson. A funeral service will be held at on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, at 12:30pm. A graveside service will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, at 2pm.



