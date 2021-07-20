springfield-news-sun logo
IRBY, JAMES

IRBY, James

Age 72, got his wings on Tues., July 13, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Wed., July 21, 2021, 12:00 PM at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton OH 45417, Elder John E. Wheeler, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Friday, July 23, 2021, 9:30 AM, Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

