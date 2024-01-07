Ingram, Jerry



Jerry L. Ingram, age 83 of Meridian, ID, formerly of Middletown, OH, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 1, 1940, in Middletown, OH, the son of the late Otto Ingram & Lillian (Salyer) Downs. Preceded in death by his stepmother Mary Ingram. Jerry honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and in the U.S. Army. He entered the Marine Corps in October 1962 and was discharged in January of 1972. During that period in the Marine Corp, he was deployed to the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Jerry served two tours in Vietnam, and was wounded in combat twice, receiving two Purple Hearts. He spent three years as a Civilian, managing a full-time job, as well as going to college, obtaining a Marketing Degree. Due to the Patriot in him he re-enlisted into the Army. Jerry entered the US Army in January 1975 and was discharged in May 1986, retiring from his military career. He served many duty stations, teaching Rifle Teams. Ft. Knox was his favorite, where he took particular pride in being one of the oldest Drill Sargent's on his 39th Birthday! He retired with his last duty station as an ROTC Instructor at the University of Dayton. Continuing to a new career as a Civilian US Army ROTC Instructor at Kearny High School, San Diego School District from September 1990 to June 2003. Preceded in death by his 2 brothers Otto Ingram and Larry Ingram, and by his 2 sisters Lucia Swoger and Sandy Shotwell. He is survived by his loving wife Debbie Ingram, his children Tony Ingram and wife Romy, Patty Tran & Tracye Bennett and husband Jeff, his step-children Jason Burnett and wife Elizabeth & Renee¬¬¬ Burnett, 17 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, 3 brothers David Ingram and wife Pat, Michael Ingram, Doug Downs and wife Penny, 2 sisters Maggie Dodds and Judy Crockett, sister-in-law Michelene Ingram, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He loved each of us unconditionally. A Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2023, at the Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044, with Mr. Jeff Bennett & Mr. Robert Mathis officiating and Mr. Mike Ingram singing.



