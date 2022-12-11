springfield-news-sun logo
INGLES, Thomas

Obituaries
1 hour ago

INGLES, Thomas A.

Thomas A. Ingles, age 53, passed away on July 15, 2022. Thomas is survived by his four sons Logan, Luke, Landon and Leyton; parents: Rick and Brenda Ingles; his brothers David (Kelly) Ingles and Michael (Diane) Ingles. His nephews and niece Sam, Jake, Lilly and Chris Ingles and numerous other family members and friends.

Thomas was a graduate of Northmont High School, Class of 1987 and a proud United States Coast Guard Veteran. He was a loving and devoted father, son, brother and friend with a great sense of humor.

There will be a Celebration of Life on December 17, 2022, from 12:30 – 3:30 at The American Legion, 35 N. Main St., Miamisburg, Ohio. Please enter through the rear door.

