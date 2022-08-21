springfield-news-sun logo
Obituaries
INGERSOLL, David M.

Age 75, of Huber Heights, passed away on May 13, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Dayton Memorial Park on North Dixie Drive on Monday, August 29, at 11 AM. A luncheon will follow the service. Arrangements entrusted in the care of Marker and Heller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the Animal Resource Center of Montgomery County, 6790 Webster Street, Dayton, OH 45414, in David's memory.

