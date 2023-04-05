Infante, Joy E.



INFANTE, Joy E., 70, of Springfield, is absent from the body and present with the Lord. She was born May 22, 1952 is Springfield, Ohio and passed on March 31, 2023. Her father, Guy Infante, was originally from Lima, Ohio and her mother, Rosemary Infante (nee Rankin) was from Springfield. She graduated from Springfield Catholic Central High School, Metropolitan State College of Denver (Colorado) with a Bachelor's Degree, and a Master's Degree from the University of Dayton (Ohio). She is survived by her husband of 45 years, John Rogers; her father of Springfield, Ohio; her brother, Steve Infante of Springfield, OH; her sisters, Lynn Infante of Summerville, South Carolina and Amy Infante of Columbus, Ohio; and her sister-in-law, Edie Infante of Springfield; her children Joshua Rogers of Elwood City, Pennsylvania, Jacob Rogers of Madison, Wisconsin, Jamylyn Rogers of Fairborn, Ohio and Jasmine Rogers of South Vienna, Ohio; her grandson, Levi James Rogers of Elwood City; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death her mother, Rosemary Infante; her brother, Joe Infante; and her sister-in-law, Jeree Infante. Joy served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force, where she met her husband, John Rogers, who retired from the U.S. Air Force. Joy enjoyed travelling to different countries and states with John. One of her passions was domestic and international travel. She especially liked her Rock-N-Roll music cruises. She enjoyed homeschooling her children. She is a member of The Bridge Church in Springfield, Ohio. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 8 at 1:00 p.m. in The Bridge Church, 4650 Ridgewood Rd. East, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

