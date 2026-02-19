Imogene Perry

Perry (Barrett), Imogene



Imogene (Barrett) Perry, age 89 of Middletown, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Born in Beattyville, Kentucky on July 31, 1936 she was a daughter to the late Ballard & Emma Barrett. Imogene had retired from Sorg Paper Company as a Secretary, and also had many rental properties in Middletown. She enjoyed travelling, especially to her condo in Long Boat Key, Florida. Imogene loved to garden, and spend time with her cat "Molly". She was an intricate book keeper, and still maintained that skill, late into her 80's. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by daughter Tammy & Donnie Williams: sisters Vina, Arta and Bernice: brothers Doyle, Russel, Herschel and Monroe. Survived by her lifelong best friend Billy Perry: grandson David (Jess) Taylor: Little Buddy Hunter Wilson: as well as many extended family members and friends. Friends may call on the family from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM on Monday, February 23, 2026 at Anderson Funeral Home- 1357 E 2nd St, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Funeral Service to be held at 1:00 PM with Pastor Brian Morris presiding. Burial to follow in Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio. Fond memories may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com for the Perry Family.



