Imhoff, Marvin "Marty"



Marvin "Marty" Imhoff age 87 of Hamilton passed away Thursday November 9, 2023 at his residence at Westover Retirement Community. He was born April 8, 1936 in Hanover Township, Ohio the son of the late Lyman Imhoff and Elizabeth (Seeley) Imhoff. On November 21, 1959 in Hamilton he married Betty Jones Imhoff and she preceded him in death in 2018. Mr. Imhoff worked for many years as a millwright at Beckett Paper in Hamilton. He was a member of Lindenwald Baptist Church. He enjoyed bingo, playing cards, and eating good food. Mr. Imhoff was known as the unofficial Mayor of Seven Mile. He is survived by three daughters Melinda Gray, Rebecca (Michael) Cappella, and Deborah (the late Edward) Stewart; three grandchildren Joshua (Amber) Gray, Samantha (Christopher) Green, and Storm (Emma) Stewart; three great grandchildren Adelina, Mathias, and Donnie; and one sister Thelma Johnson. He was also preceded in death by five brothers and one sister. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday November 14, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Mr. Dale Werk, officiating. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff at Westover Retirement Community for their compassionate care of Marty. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral