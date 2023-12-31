Imherr, John Stanley



IMHERR, JOHN STANLEY, 74, of Hamilton, OH, passed away, Thursday, December 21, 2023. He was preceded in death by parents, Stanley Imherr and Maryann Imherr, and daughter, Sasha Imherr. He is survived by his wife, Conchetia Gibbons. Son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Annie Imherr of Chicago, IL, and their children, Meg, Paige, and Jack. Granddaughter, Jayden Gaye of Brandon, FL. Sisters and brother, Kristine (the late Steve) McGonigle, Suzanne (John) McMannis, Mary Kay (Craig) Funkhouser, Kathleen (Kevin) Noreen, Barbara (Mike) Flynn, Jean (Rich) MacDonald, Teresa (Dwayne) Mickley, and Joe (Nancy) Imherr; and many beloved step-children, step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Friday, January 5, 2024, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Interment Miami Cemetery, 6379 Corwin Ave, Waynesville, Ohio. Friends may call from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation via MichaelJFox.ORG



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com