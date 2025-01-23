Iles, Bruce
Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 19th at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Celebration Of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday January 25, 2025 at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Interment is Monday, January 27th, 9:00 AM , Dayton National Cemetery - Family Only. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral