Iles, Bruce



Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 19th at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Celebration Of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday January 25, 2025 at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Interment is Monday, January 27th, 9:00 AM , Dayton National Cemetery - Family Only. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



