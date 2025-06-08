Idle, Mark E.



Mark E. Idle, age 73 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born November 11, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Edwin and Bette Idle. Mark retired from Montgomery County Public Works after 30 years of employment. Upon his retirement, he and his wife, Donna, spent the next 20 years in Spring Hill, Florida enjoying the sun and retired life. He enjoyed playing the drums and was a part of several bands over the years. Mark was also a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Later returning to Dayton, he spent time with his family and continued drumming for his church in Middletown. Mark is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Leanne Idle (Kyle Hunsaker) and Christopher (Stephanie) Idle; step-daughter, Katie (Eric) Lenski; grandchildren, Dexter, Simon, Oliver, Grant, and Parker; and brother, David (Cecily) Idle. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by close family friend, Judy Marten. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025 from 10 am to 11 am at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459). Funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com