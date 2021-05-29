IBSEN, Clarence Donald



Clarence Donald Ibsen, age 83, of Moraine, died May 19th, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born July 23, 1937, in Washington State. He is survived by his wife Ponzella Ibsen, daughters



Kathy and Tammy, son Neil,



sister Lenore, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Don retired from GM in 1999 where he worked for over 30 years. He loved serving as Sunday school teacher and trustee at his church. Visitation service from 11 a.m. until noon on 5/29 at Miami Shores Baptist Church. Don donated his body to Boonshoft Medical School. Donations may be given to Miami Shores Baptist Church and/or Hospice of Dayton.

