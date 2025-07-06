Hysell, Linda Joann



Linda Joann Hysell, 78, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 11th at 12:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. A burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. The family extends their gratitude for the great care from the staff of the Springfield Regional Medical Center. To view her memorial video and find additional information please visit www.littletonandrue.com





