HUTTON, Norman L.



Norman L. Hutton, age 82, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on April 20, 2021, at University Hospital in West Chester. He was born on January 23, 1939, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Alexander and Wanda (Gaefe) Hutton. He was a graduate of Fairfield High School. He served for 20 years in the U.S. Navy and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He later was



employed as an electrician for 15 years at Hamilton Tool



Company. Norman is survived by his children, Nancy Hutton, Brian (Rhonda) Hutton, and Sharon (James) Hauser; four grandchildren, Donald (Brooke) Hutton, David Hutton,



Jennifer (Rob) Ball and Samantha Hauser; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Nick and Keegan; three brothers, John Hutton, Dale Yearkey, and Paul Yearkey; one sister, Claire



Le Vasseur; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ann Dubrock. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Dennis Whitaker of Winton Road First Church of God is officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill



Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is



assisting the family.



