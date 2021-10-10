springfield-news-sun logo
X

HUTTEN, Daniel

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HUTTEN, Jr., Daniel Dale "Bo"

Bo passed away at his Oxford home on Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Datha Lucillle Hutten, and loving grandparents; beloved son of Daniel Hutten, Sr. and stepson of Arlene Havens-Hutten;

loving brother of Kimberly (Scott Allen) Conner; devoted uncle of Colin Daniel Conner, Laura Caroline Conner, Donovan Havens, Jacob Collins and Jared Havens; dear stepbrother of William Havens and Sharon (Sean) Collins; he will also be loved and missed by many

cousins, aunts and uncles.

Visitation Monday, October 11, 2021, 5 - 8 pm at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike Oxford, Ohio 45056. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 10 am at St. Mary Church, 111 E. High St. Oxford, Ohio 45056. In lieu of flowers, donations to Izaac Walton League - Talawanda Chapter, 5703 Brown Rd. Oxford, Ohio 45056 or St. Mary Church, 111 E. High St. Oxford, Ohio 45056.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home - Oxford

5086 College Corner Pike

Oxford, OH

45056

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
ALPERT, Marcia
3
PETERS, Elizabeth
4
REID, JAMES
5
YOUNTS, Richard
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top