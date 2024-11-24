Hutson, Emma "Jean"



Of Middletown and Monroe, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2024 at Bickford Assisted Living of Middletown at the age of 88. She was born in Chestnutburg, KY on January 23, 1936, the daughter of the late Hazel and Marcus Hacker of Hamilton. On September 8, 1970, she married W. Bernard Hutson and no children were born to this union. Jean began her career as a legal Secretary to Edward P. Bruch, Attorney in Hamilton. In 1962 she attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN and received her B.S. degree. She taught in Nashville for several years before returning to Ohio to teach in Dayton. She held many positions in Dayton, such as Teacher, Coach, Principal, and Executive Director of Human Resources. She retired in 1994 but returned to be the district's Hearing Officer and Negotiator, retiring in 2004. She enjoyed reading, antiquing, decorating, sports, and her friends and family. She loved her dogs, Sugar, Scooter, and Gizmo. Jean was preceded in death by her mother and father; younger brother, Stanley Hacker; nephew, Scott Harden; and niece, Robin Harden. She leaves behind her sister, Joyce Scott, and sister-in-law, Donna Jones Hacker. She also leaves nieces and nephews, Cindy Hacker, Shane Jones, Shannon Jones, Russ Harden, Rick Harden, and Mark Hacker, her oldest nephew and her caregiver; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



