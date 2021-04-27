HUTH, Suzanne Marie "Suzie"



Age 50, of Tipp City, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her residence. Suzie went to St. Peter Catholic School and was a Graduate of Wayne High School in 1988. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and she enjoyed playing volleyball and soccer. Suzie is survived by her parents, Ronald G. and



Diane Huth; brothers, Paul J. Huth, John E. Huth, all of Huber Heights; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of



Christian Burial, 11 AM on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at St.



Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 AM until service time at the church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

