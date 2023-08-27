Huth, Commander Carl

Huth, Jr., Commander Carl Fredrick



Commander Carl Fredrick Huth, Jr., 93, USN Ret'd, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2023 in Reno, NV.



Retiring from the Navy in 1978, he served as Program Manager at LANL, Los Alamos, NM until 1993.



He is survived by his wife, Donna, brothers Robert and George, and children Carl III, Kirk, and Lisa.



Arrangements are with Walton Funeral Home, Reno. Commander Huth will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.



Memorials can be made to the U.S. Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington DC, 20004-2608.



