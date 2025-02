Hutchins (Merrill), Terri Lorett



Terri Lorett (Merrill) Hutchins, 59 of Springfield, passed away February 12, 2025. Visitation 10-11 am Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with funeral services starting at 11 am. Condolences at www.jkzfh.com.



