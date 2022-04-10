springfield-news-sun logo
HUSTON, Margaret

HUSTON, Margaret A.

"Peg"

Age 91, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Danbury Senior Living. Peg was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was

preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert M.; brother, Jack Ebner; and sister, Mary Gregory. Peg is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Clarence

Hamman, MarySue and Russ Cromwell, Joanie Huston, Carol and Joe Kibler; brother, Robert Ebner of Akron; grandchildren, Jesse, Lucas, Mandy, Sarah, Johnny and Katie; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Kyle Schnippel celebrant. Interment Calvary

Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association in Peg's memory.

