HUSSONG, John Francis



John (Jock) Hussong, age 87, of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully on October 23rd, 2021, after listening to the St X football game.



John is preceded in death by his dear parents, John and Freda; brother Fred, and his nephews and in-laws.



Those left to celebrate John include wife Joan (nee Hoersting, married 57 years); daughter Mara (Kurt), Nick and Katie Maurer; son John (Rachael) and Harrison Hussong; son Dan Hussong, brother Nick Hussong, extended family Glen, Colleen, Liz, and Christina Steyer, and numerous friends and family. A special thanks to faithful friend, John Gray.



Jock grew up in Dayton, Ohio, during the Depression. Generations came together to live in a family home on Wyoming Avenue where he fine-tuned his imagination and good humor. He was a member of the Inland Children's Chorus, attended St. Anthony Grade School, Chaminade High School '52, University of Dayton '56, University of Detroit, and Miami University. He served honorably as an officer in the U.S. Army.



He taught at Chaminade High School and Miami University. He made his biggest contribution teaching 50 years at St. Xavier High School (1964-2014). For additional details about Jock's life, go to www.springgrove.org/obituaries.



His eye for justice, sharp wit, compassion, and unending patience were loved and respected by all who knew him.



A Celebratory Blessing will be held on Saturday, December 11th, 10 a.m. at St. Xavier High School Chapel, 600 West North Bend Road, 45224 with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Xavier High School, and will be appreciated.

