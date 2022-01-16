Hamburger icon
HURT, Ruth

HURT, Ruth G.

Age 92, of Dayton, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. Ruth was the curator at the U.S. Air Force Museum retiring

after 33 years of service and a member of Shiloh Church. Ruth had a love of history, walking, golfing and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert; parents, Charles Fairbanks and Eula Farley; brother, Allen

Farley; sister, Gilda Adams-Miller and her special friend, John Lyons. Ruth is survived by nieces and nephews; Charles and Stephanie Adams, Robert and Cindy Adams, Deborah Farley and Debra Phillips, Rebecca and Dave Cline, Charles and Mindy Farley; and a host of grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. The family requests all attending the memorial service, wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Ruth's memory. The family expresses a special thank you to Home Instead of Vandalia and The Hospice of Dayton for the exceptional care they provided to Ruth.

