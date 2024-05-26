HURLBUT, Alba John



Alba has ascended to the afterlife on May 5, 2024 where he is now with his son, parents, sister and brothers. He was born July 7, 1934 in Burlington, Vermont. He graduated with three master's degrees: Aeronautical Engineering (2nd in his class), Physical Engineering (1st in his class) and a teaching degree. He taught school at Covington Exempted Village Schools, Covington, Ohio and Alter High School. Alba was in the Air Force for 24 years (a career he loved). He was a Lieutenant Colonel and Navigator in an F-4 Phantom Jet during the Viet Nam War. He finished his Air Force career with honors at the United States Pentagon. He was a private pilot (instrument rated). Alba volunteered to read for the organization called "Words" which provides programing for the blind on a special radio. He loved reading. One of his favorite books was Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand. He was married 44 years to Rachel Debora. He is also survived by one sister, Rosemary Overson; brothers, Pat & Danny; mother-in-law, Charlene Huddleston; sister-in-law, Sara Reid & her husband, Iain; brothers-in-law, Barry & James Huddleston; and many nieces and nephews; as well as good friends, Bob & Pam Stout, Tony Mariscalco and Bill Fauver. Alba was buried on May 21, 2024 at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) in charge of arrangements.



