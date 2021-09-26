HURD, Myron "Mark"



89 went to be with his wife of 59 years. He passed in his sleep September 20, 2021. He worked at Lagonda Tool Co. right out of high school then purchased Lagonda Tool with a partner. Mark retired at 55, moved to Florida and opened Connie's Place of Ceramics with his wife Connie. He moved back to Ohio to live with his son and daughter-in-law in 2015 after his wife passed away in 2012. Mark was born March 29, 1932, to the late James and Alice Hurd. Mark and his wife Connie had 3 children, Jamie (deceased), Tina



(Norma) and Jim (Michelle), 6 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date.



