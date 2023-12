Huntley, Jr., Oliver Wendell "BaeBro"



Age 64, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Dayton, departed his earthly body to be with Christ, Tuesday, November 21, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Memorial Service will be held 12:00 noon Friday, December 15, 2023 at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd. Trotwood. Rev. Bobby Raye Huntley, officiating.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com