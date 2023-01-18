HUNTINGTON, Robert B.



Age 92 passed away January 17, 2023. He was born February 1, 1930, in Hamilton to the late Wilbur and Cordelia (nee Shepard) Huntington. Bob served in the United States Army then was a Hamilton Fireman for 33 years retiring as Deputy Chief. He enjoyed fishing with his wife Dorothy Huntington who preceded him in death in 2018. They loved spending the winter months in Florida. He is survived by four children Steven (Carolyn) Huntington, Michael (Vicki) Huntington, Linda (Dan) Kettman, Nancy (Jeff) Bennett; seven grandchildren Ethan (Nikki), Erin (Eric), Amy (Andy), Jess (Josh), Eric (Tari), Tracy (Josh), Lindsey (Josh); numerous great-grandchildren; a special friend Ruby Lickert and was also survived by many other family and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife Dorothy L. Huntington; and brother Carl Huntington. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013 Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Nicole Thomas officiating and Hamilton Fire Fighters Honor Guard presenting. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45227. Online condolences may be given at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

