HUNTINGTON, Rickey L.



Age 65, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday April 1, 2021. He was born on August 20, 1955, in Hamilton, the son of the late Earle and Violet (nee Horn) Huntington. He is survived by two brothers Randall (Vanessa) Huntington and Ronald (Rhonda) Huntington; one niece Lindsay Huntington. He also leaves behind a very special friend Kate Burkhardt. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME Fairfield, is serving the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

