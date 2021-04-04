X

HUNTINGTON, Rickey

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HUNTINGTON, Rickey L.

Age 65, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday April 1, 2021. He was born on August 20, 1955, in Hamilton, the son of the late Earle and Violet (nee Horn) Huntington. He is survived by two brothers Randall (Vanessa) Huntington and Ronald (Rhonda) Huntington; one niece Lindsay Huntington. He also leaves behind a very special friend Kate Burkhardt. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME Fairfield, is serving the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.