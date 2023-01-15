HUNTER, Eva Margaret



Eva Margaret Hunter, a Hungarian, age 76, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 5:06am. She was born in Germany and came to the USA when she was very young. She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Adam Siklosi; two sisters, Martha Brewer and Sue Schreiber; her son, Robert Jeffries; and her previous husbands, Bob Jeffries and Jeff Hunter. She will be remembered by her boyfriend of 15 years, Larry Garber; her two sons, James (Deborah Johnson) Felfoldi and Michael (Becky) Felfoldi; father to her sons, Laszlo Felfoldi; her wonderful nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the outdoors and nature, and she was always caring for someone or something. Her love for animals was why she was never without a pet of some kind. A Celebration of Life will be held for her at a later date. Please check back for times and information. To share a memory of Eva or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

