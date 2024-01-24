Hunter, Cornelius

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Hunter, Cornelius

age 73 of Trotwood passed January 15, 2024. He will be sadly missed by sister, Donna (Leon) Royalston; nephew, Leon, Jr; many friends and cousins.. Memorial service Friday 1 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike. Family will receive friends 12 pm until time of service.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Phillips, Roger
2
Easter, Genois
3
Schutte, Roger
4
Crain, Harold
5
Perchak, Robert
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top