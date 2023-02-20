HUNTER, Carolyn



Age 97, formerly of Fairfield, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Wartburg, TN, on June 25, 1925, the daughter of Clarence and Violet (Heidel) Zumstein. On February 14, 1944, she married Thomas M. Hunter and he preceded her in death on March 8, 2006.



Survivors include her 5 children and their spouses, Thomas "Mike" (Debbie), Franklin, TN, Christine "Kippy" (Dr. Gerald) Gille, Fairfield, OH, Susan ( Dan) Schulze, Towson, MD, Steven (Tina) Hunter, Franklin, TN, Michelle "Shelly"(Jimi) Castle, Winchester, KY; twelve grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Baggett; a brother, Ronald Lee Zumstein.



Funeral services will be held at 12noon Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main St, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013, with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating, followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm Tuesday at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH 45015. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online register book at



