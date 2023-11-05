Hunter, Brian S.



BRIAN S. HUNTER, 68, of Springfield, passed away at Soin Medical Center on Friday, November 3, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 21, 1955, the son of the late Chalmer and Jean Ann (Bean) Hunter. Brian owned and operated Hunter Installs, with his son, Tab since 1998 and later installed flooring for Lowes. He also owned Hunter Farms which raised beef cattle. Brian is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sharon M. (Janks) Hunter; sons, Tab and Nick; and his fur babies, Penny and Sookie. A time to gather and celebrate Brian's life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A private burial will be in Enon Cemetery at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





