HUNT, ROBERT FEARL



Mr. Robert Fearl Hunt, age 79 born October 24, 1943 in Pikeville, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, March 20, 2023at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Robert was veteran of the United State Air Force, worked at Dayton Tire and Rubber until it closed and also at Duriron. He had accepted Christ at an early age in Pikeville, Kentucky, and loved to bowl and fish. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother. Robert leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 56 years, Drema; one son Robert, Jr; two granddaughters, R'Eyonna and Ty'Misha Hunt; one great grandson, My'ion, all of Dayton, OH; one sister, Gloria Pizew of Farmington, Michigan; one devoted friend, Don Mobelini; and a host of other family and friends. Bobby was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Celebration of Life, 2: -6: pm at American Legion Post 613, 27 Meadow Drive; final urnment Dayton National Cemetery.

