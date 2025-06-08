Hunt, Patricia Jean "Pat"



Patricia J. Hunt of Springboro, age 77 passed away following a long battle with cancer on Wednesday June 04, 2025. She was born Saturday April 24, 1948 to Father, Carl Hunt Jr. Mother, Nora (McCarty) Hunt in Dayton, Ohio. Patricia is preceded in death by her Father, Carl Hunt, Jr. Mother, Nora (McCarty) Hunt, sister, Virginia (Dede) DePew, brother, Daniel Hunt, sister, Debra Hamilton, granddaughter, Chloe Pennington and a special family friend, Kenneth Eaton Jr. She is survived by her longtime companion, Kenny Eaton, daughters, Lorrie (Hunt) Ott (Lonnie Ott), Heather Hunt, Tiffany (Hunt) Clark (Scott Clark). Siblings Judy Jeffery, Carl E. Hunt and Linda (Sue) Newman. Grandchildren Jessica Covert, Lindsey Azarbarzin, and Joshua Harkrader. Great grandchildren Lilian Covert and Audrey Covert. Patricia worked for many years as a Custodian for Centerville Schools, was an avid reader of great novels and loved to knit and crochet and use her creative talents to create personable and crafty gifts.



A funeral visitation will begin on Monday June 9 at 2:00pm followed by a funeral service at 3:00pm at Dixie Highway Christian Center 5287 S. Dixie Hwy, Franklin, OH 45005



(513) 420-9059



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com