Hunt, Dora Lee



Dora Lee Hunt, age 95 of Butler Twp., passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in her residence. She was born in Campbell County, Virginia on April 7, 1928 the daughter of Joseph & Florence (Viar) Holt. She is survived by her Grandsons Greg (Tonya) Ellington and Eric (Angelica) Ellington; great grandchildren Ryan Ellington and Raven Ellington; nephew Mark (Teresa) Newton and great nieces and nephews Todd, Tyler, Brandon (Jessica) and Brenna. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Eldon Phipps; son and daughter-in-law Danny & Betty Ellington and her sister Selma Payne. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 from 12:30 pm  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home and the family ask they everyone wear casual dress attire. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





