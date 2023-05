Hunt, Carolyn Ruth



Carolyn Ruth (originally Joanne) Hunt passed away on April 24, 2023, at the age of 92 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 29, 1930, to Ennis Benjamin "Abe" Hunt and Ruth Lucille Hunt (nee Brown). Carolyn Ruth retired from Oak Hills High School and served as an Assistant Professor at the University of Cincinnati Evening College. Carolyn Ruth is remembered by her cousins: including Francis Brown, Cary Brown, Bonnie Sue Horstman (nee Meyer) and Emerson Brown. Graveside Service will be held at Arlington Cemetery, 9150 National Road, Brookville, OH, 45309 on Tuesday May 9, 2023 at 11 AM. Memorial Service will be held at Twin Towers, 5343 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, 45224 on Wednesday May 10 at 11:30 AM.



