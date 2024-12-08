Humbert, Joanne



Joanne Humbert, age 94, of Union, passed away peacefully at the Hospice of Miami County. She went to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Joanne was born on September 23, 1930 in Canton, Ohio.



She is preceded in death by her parents Clark Brothers, Mildred Deckerd, and her son Jeff Humbert. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Debbie (Craig) Klosterman, Lisa (Frank) Baldasare, Mark Humbert; grandchildren Chris (Kristi) Kleather, Joe (Amy) Baldasare, Blake (Jordan) Klosterman, Vince (Kate) Baldasare, Laura (Patrick) Landry; 13 great grandchildren.



Joanne will be remembered as a true homemaker with her love of cooking and baking everything from scratch. She decorated beautiful cakes for her grandchildren's birthdays and wrapped gifts like a professional. As an accomplished seamstress she made most of her daughter's dance costumes. Joanne loved gardening both flowers and vegetables. She was a gifted artist using all types of mediums. Being an animal lover she had many cats and dogs throughout the years. Joanne enjoyed staying in touch by phone with friends and relatives, especially her cousins. She had the most generous, giving heart and was loved by all who met her.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to an animal charity of your choice in honor of Joanne. Online memories of Joanne may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



