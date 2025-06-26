Hughes, Ann

Ann Coleman Sutherland Hughes finished a joyful week of celebrations with friends and family and quietly took her rest on June 21, 2025 at home in Centerville, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 27 at St. Leonard Chapel (8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, OH 45458). Visitation will begin at 10:00am. For full remembrances, visit www.routsong.com

