Hugh Haines Sr.

Hugh Harlan Haines, age 96, passed away on January 26, 2026, in Beavercreek, Ohio. Hugh was born on June 15, 1929, to the late John Everett and Bessie Louise Haines in Phillipsburg, Ohio. Hugh was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Theola Haines in 2020, and brothers Duane (Julia), Mac (Martha), and Ted (Elaine). Hugh is survived by children Susan (Michael) Snell and Hugh, Jr. (Kim) Haines, grandchildren Kevin (Cheryl) Snell, Katie (Eric) Miller, Brittany Haines, and Carly (Zac) Jones, and great grandchildren, Peyton and Lucy Snell and Bennett Miller. Also surviving is sister-in-law Shirley Denlinger. Hugh graduated from Phillipsburg High School (1947) and Otterbein College (1951) and later earned his Master's Degree from Miami University. As a student athlete Hugh played basketball and was a baseball pitcher. During his career Hugh was a teacher, basketball coach, and administrator in the Jefferson and Greeneview School systems. After 30 years as an educator, Hugh co-owned and operated an ice cream shop in Cedarville. Hugh met his future wife in the 3rd grade and married Theola Esther Maurer on September 2, 1950. Most of their years together were spent raising their children on a lake near Jamestown. There was fishing, swimming, and water skiing in the summer and ice skating in the winter. In 1990, Hugh and Theola retired to Florida where they enjoyed 24 years of shuffleboard, bocce ball, golf, bowling and hosting family vacations. Returning to Ohio in 2014, they resided at Trinity Retirement Community. Hugh was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. For many years Hugh maintained a garden which supplied his family with year round food that was canned and frozen by Theola. Hugh enjoyed fishing, card games, making crafts, traveling and cruises. He also loved a good cheeseburger. Hugh and Theola's travels took them from Hawaii to Alaska, the Holy Land to the Netherlands, Europe to Costa Rica, through the Panama Canal, and several stops in Las Vegas. They were very active in their churches in Ohio and Florida, singing in the choir and organizing and participating in spaghetti dinner fundraisers and vacation Bible School. Family was very important to Hugh and Theola and many family vacations were enjoyed by all. They were present at sporting events and activities of their grandchildren and happy to see the arrival of great grandchildren. Most of all, Hugh and Theola were devoted to each other. The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their loving care of Hugh during his last days. There will be a private service for the family to celebrate Hugh's life.



