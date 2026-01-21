Hugh Grant

Grant, Hugh B.



Hugh B. Grant, age 96, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, January 14, 2026. He was born August 22, 1929, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Hugh and Ella (Boehmer) Grant. Hugh proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, retiring after 20 years of dedicated service with an honorable discharge. Following his military career, he worked as a Pharmaceutical Technician at the Pauline Warfield Lewis Center, where he retired after 28 years of faithful employment. Hugh was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Sorrows and Holy Family Parish. He was known for his strong work ethic, quiet devotion, and deep faith, which guided him throughout his life. He is survived by his nephew, Timothy Grant; nieces, Nora Dobrozsi and Susan (Dan) MacLeod; niece-in-law, Barbara Grant; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Hugh was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Marilyn C. Grant; his parents; and his brother, William (Mary) Grant. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Hugh's memory to Tunnels to Towers Foundation or Joseph's Legacy. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



