Huffman, Sandra

Huffman (Hayden), Sandra K "Sandy"



Sandra K. Huffman, 74 of Zanesfield passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 at Green Hills Community surrounded by her loving family.



Sandra was born September 2, 1948 to the late Raymond William and Peggy (Brickman) Hayden. On September 23, 1989 in Zanesfield she married Robert "Bob" L. Huffman, who survives.



Sandy worked at Speco for many years and retired from Siemens-Urbana. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family, especially her great grandkids. In her earlier years she was an avid bowler. Sandy loved watching The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Bob L. Huffman; children, Adam "Will" (Heidi) Parker and Susie (Lynn) Yoder; grandchildren, Caitlin (Tyson) Gantz, Kelsey (Patrick) Basso, Tayler (Rachel) Fernschild, Christy (Nick) May and Makenna Parker; great grandchildren, Keghan & Paisleigh Basso, Selby & Robert "Bo" Gantz, Silas & Gwen Fernschild, Aria & Riley May; brothers, Joe (Brenda) Hayden, Tom (Cheryl) Hayden, Doug (Becky) Hayden, Larry (Vikki) Hayden, Dick Hayden; sister, Patty Cydrus; several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Huffman and her parents.



A Memorial Visitation will take place Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory from 4:00 p.m.  7:00 p.m. A private family burial will take place at a later date.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the Logan County Cancer Society, c/o Mary Rutan Foundation, 205 Palmer Ave., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.



