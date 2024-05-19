HUFF, Melissa J.



MELISSA J. HUFF, age 56, of Springfield, passed away on May 16, 2024 following an extended illness. She was born in Springfield on July 16, 1967, the daughter of Bill Parmer and Leah (Langen) Gullett. Melissa was a 1985 graduate of Northeastern High School. She received her Associate's Degree from Clark State and most recently worked at Beach Mfg. Melissa leaves behind her husband of 27 years, Barry Huff; children, William Holloway, Brittany Holloway, Stephanie Huff and Courtney Lovelace; seventeen grandchildren; parents, Bill (Sandy) Parmer and Leah (Keith) Gullett; sisters, Tracy Wilson and Deanne Bost. She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Holloway. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 from 11am-1pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Melissa's life will begin at 1pm. A live stream will be available on the funeral home's Facebook page at 1pm. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





