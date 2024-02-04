Huber, Angelita Marie "Angela"



Age 92, born in Limaror, Cuba on October 18, 1931, passed away lovingly and peacefully with love and great care at her residence in Kettering, OH on January 15, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amada and Angel Ruiz; sister, Cira Rock (husband David); and son, David C. Huber. Private funeral services are in the care of Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to either Hospice of Dayton, a non-profit children's healthcare organization or pet/animal sanctuary. A special recognition to Hospice of Dayton for their professional care in helping with her end-of-life transition, your wonderful care team made a world of difference to her, thank you! In memory of her beautiful life, a Catholic Mass intention will be held at St. Albert the Great, Kettering, OH on February 11, 2024, at 11AM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com