Hubbs, Lamon H. (Pastor)



Rev. Lamon H. Hubbs, 83, a native of Rockholds, Kentucky, and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 14, 2025.



A well known minister in this area, he pastored churches in Albany, Monticello and London, Kentucky, and Hamilton, Ohio, during a career that began in 1962.



Ordained as a minister in 1964, he received a Bachelor of Religious Education from Kentucky Mountains Baptist College in 1982.



He loved ministering, teaching and providing food through food pantries, as well as laboring to construct church buildings and supporting missions worldwide.



He was the son of the late Walter and Elsie Hubbs and the brother of three sisters and nine brothers.



A graduate of Evarts High School in Harlan, Kentucky, he moved to Lebanan, Ohio, and was a former employee with Dave Steele. While attending church in Cincinnati, Ohio, he met and married his wife, Betty Jean Strunk.



He is survived by two children, Lisa Juanita, (Karlas) and Lamon Gene (Lisa G.); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Funeral arrangements are visitation Thursday, July 17, 2025 for family will be at 3 p.m. and friends 4 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. with doors opening at 8 a.m. at Clear Fork Baptist Church. All times are central time.



"Meet me at Jesus' feet..." John 3:16



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donation to the Clear Fork Cemetery or Days of Grace Food Pantry.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com