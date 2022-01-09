HUBBARD, Sally Lou



Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Sally was born in



Trenton, Ohio, on April 13, 1937, to Robert and Della Mae (nee Kirk) McKenney. She graduated from Trenton High School, class of 1955, where she was the homecoming queen. Sally met the love her life, Harry Hubbard, and



married him on August 31, 1957. They lived in Hamilton



together where she would go on to raise eight children, all of whom she was very proud. She was especially proud to watch her family grow, having had twenty grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Sally was an avid gardener and enjoyed working in her flower beds. Sally is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 63 years, Harry Hubbard. Sally is survived by her eight children, Eric Hubbard, Mark Hubbard, Brian (Julie) Hubbard, Todd Hubbard, April (Mike) Cardosi,



Lucinda Kenney, Tonya (David) Storck and Kirk (Jamie)



Hubbard; her siblings, Iva Mae Day, Patricia Suman, Roberta Taylor and Charles W. "Bud" McKenney; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday,



January 12, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown



Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at



browndawsonflick.com