Hubbard, Carl Benjamin "Ben"



age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at UC West Chester Hospital on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Ben was born in Hanover Twp, Ohio on April 23, 1936 to Frank and Nancy (nee Hacker) Hubbard. Ben graduated from Seven Mile High School, undergraduate from Miami University and his masters from Xavier University. He served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1957. On December 24, 1954, he married the love of his life, Norinne Moak. Ben was involved in coaching and education for nearly 64 years at many area schools and in Europe. He turned around many local sports programs including winning a state football championship at Fairfield High School in 1986. Ben has been honored in many Halls of Fame, including National Amateur Football Coaches, Ohio High School Football Coaches, Seven Mile/Edgewood, Butler County, Hamilton County, Fairfield High School, Colerain High School, Lockland High School, and Blanchester High School HOF. Ben has had immense coaching success but often overlooked, was the profound effects on so many individuals every day. Ben is survived by his wife of 70 years, Norinne Hubbard; his children, Rocky (Donna) Hubbard, Teri (Terry) Ivers, Rusty (Rhonda) Hubbard and Randy (Sherri) Hubbard; his grandchildren, Roxanne, Rockell, Rocklyn, Brandi, Morgan, Macy, Meg, Ken and Ben; his great-grandchildren, Brooke, Graysun, Skylar, Stone, Kayne, AJ, Josh, Jonny, Justyn, Jacklyn, Hannah, Keziah, Sarai, Nethanael, Axton and Payton; his great great-grandchildren, Fox, Ford, Tullee and Easton; his siblings, Naomi Flick, Walt Hubbard, Janie Burkhardt, Jack Hubbard and Judy Vennemyer; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Nancy Hubbard; his daughters, Kim Hubbard and Sherry Alexander; his siblings, Paul Hubbard, Ruth Garland, Jeff Hubbard, Joe Hubbard, John Hubbard, Bonnie Stewart and an infant sister, Carol Hubbard. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Curtus Moak officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Ben's honor to American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



