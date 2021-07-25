HRONEK, George



81, of Trotwood OH, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 23, 2021. George was born in Czechoslovakia on August 17, 1939.



Preceded in death by his parents, Godfrey and Emilie Hronek; and brothers, Peter and Paul.



Survived by his beloved wife Patricia of 57 years; daughter, Meg (Mike) Bailey; son Eric (Danielle) Hronek; grandchildren, Dylan Bailey, Brianne and Cullen Hronek; his Church Family; and many other family and friends.



He loved God, his family, and life. He was an active member of Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church (Trotwood), frequently playing harmonica during the prelude and being the church photographer. He met the love of his life when he was 19 (less than 4 years after arriving in the US) by swimming across Bush River in Maryland after he heard teenagers laughing on the other side. He loved every minute with his family, especially on vacations to the ocean and mountains. He found beauty in all things in life, such as his family, nature, food, and airplanes. He was a graduate of Aberdeen HS (MD) and earned a degree in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Maryland. He was involved in the engineering of heat exchangers that are used in our military and commercial aircraft. He had several patents and proudly had parts on the B-2, F-111A, Patriot Missile, and many others. He was proud of being a Friend of the USAF Museum and enjoyed his many visits. He loved photographing special moments and sharing them with others. He was fond of the birds and squirrels in his backyard and was very proud of finally getting a squirrel to grab a peanut from his hand.



A celebration of life will begin with a visitation for George on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Rogers' Funeral Home in Trotwood from 5pm - 7pm. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church 525 N. Broadway (Union Rd.) in Trotwood at 11am, with visitation beginning at 10am. Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery in Vandalia, OH.



Contributions may be made in George's name to Triumphant Cross, Dayton Humane Society, or SICSA.

