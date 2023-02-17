HOWLAND, Terry Lee



May 6, 1943 - Feb. 10, 2023



Age 79, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents



Anna Marie (Thompson) and Elzie Martin Howland. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 57 years, Glenna Jean (Leach); 4 daughters, Amy Sears (Bryan), Ginny Worl (Robert) Mary Snider (John Jacobs) and Fay Burge (David); 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his sister Alice Williams; brother Mark (Debbie); sister-in-law Dian Meyer (Jake) and many other family members; his beloved dog Jax and his many friends from all walks of life. Terry attended Stivers High school and was a member of the Brown Street Gang. He retired from CSX as a brakeman after 30 years and then he and Glenna started Howland's towing business. Terry was known for his annual summer bash and his push up contests. He was one of a kind and will be missed by so many. A celebration of his well-lived life will be held Sunday, February 19th at Stoney Hill Farms, 7757 Upper Miamisburg road, Miamisburg, starting at noon.

