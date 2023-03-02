HOWELL, Mike



65, of St. Marys, OH, died 2/24/23. Survived by three daughters: Jaime (Jay Tanner) Collins of Union, OH, Shanon (Erik) Miesse of Englewood, OH, Alexis (Joshua Roark) Howell of New Paris,OH; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-granchild; 1 sister; 1 brother; numerous other relatives and friends. Mike was a life-long tree trimmer and was very friendly and outgoing. Rites are scheduled 4:00 p.m. Thursday, 03/02/23, at the Miller Funeral Home in St. Marys. To leave condolences and view the full obituary: millerfuneralhomes.net.

