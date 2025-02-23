Howell Jr., John W.



John W. Howell Jr., age 96, passed away February 19, 2025, Springfield Ohio. Born November 17, 1928 in Xenia, Ohio to John W. and Mary (Ninde) Howell. John Jr. attended Oak Grove and Enon schools, then graduated from George School in Pennsylvania in 1946. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and while attending submarine school in New London Connecticut, met and married Margaret (Peggy) Kendall in 1948. They were based in Key West, FL for the remainder of his enlistment.



After the Navy, John returned to Springfield to work on the family farm. There, he and Peggy started a family. Later, he began a career in insurance and established an independent agency: Howell Insurance and Associates. He retired and sold the Agency in 1983. Retirement lead to many winters in Bonita Springs and Fort Myers Beach, FL, where he enjoyed boating and sunshine. In springtime, though, John was always excited to return to his home on the farm.



John was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Marcia Howell and Carolyn (Howell) Thompson; his wife, Peggy (Kendall); and his second wife, Lynn (Clegg). He is survived by daughters, Lynise (Mike) Rollins and Julie (Randal) Richardson; 4 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; cousin, Julia (Howell) Cady and family; and longtime partner, Barbara Stockley and her four daughters.



In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Crossroads Hospice. The family would like to thank all the friends John made at Wooded Glen.



A private family service will be held at the family's convenience. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





