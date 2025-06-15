Howard, Waverly

Howard Jr, Waverly



Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with his lord and savior on Monday, June 2, 2025. Waverly graduated from Dunbar High School in 1957. He enlisted in the US Air Force directly after high school. Waverly owned several businesses throughout his lifetime including record shops, pool halls and appliance stores. Waverly was proceeded in death by his parents, Mildred and Waver Howard. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Denise Howard and Garnetta (Raymond); three sons, Forrest (Yolanda), Waver III (Melissa) and Travis McCall; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Waverly was an exceptionally hard worker and he will be greatly missed by many. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



